Muncy (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting second Wednesday versus the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old exited Tuesday's contest with a bruised right shoulder, but the injury won't keep him out of the lineup Wednesday. Despite his return, Muncy's availability for the immediate future remains somewhat up in the air, as he could move to the paternity list any day now with his wife due to give birth to the couple's child.