Pa. lawmakers to seek public feedback in redistricting process
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are looking for feedback from state residents as they begin the process of redrawing congressional districts. Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove (R-York) and Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) said a series of hearings will be held, and a website has been launched, to garner public feedback.www.wfmz.com
Comments / 0