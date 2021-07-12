Cancel
Kopps selected in 3rd round of MLB draft

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday Kevin Kopps was drafted in the third round of the MLB draft by the San Diego Padres. Kopps was the first Arkansas player drafted this year. Kopps, who owned an NCAA-best 0.81 ERA in 66 1/3 innings this season, has 10 wins and 10 saves on the year, striking out 105 batters and allowing only 15 walks along the way. The right-hander gave up just six runs in 28 appearances, logging stretches of 19 2/3 and 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at points this season.

