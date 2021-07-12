Badgers in the NBA Finals: Frank Kaminsky fills in admirably for Suns

In a Game 4 full of intense moments and plenty of ref calls, the Milwaukee Bucks won a close game against the Phoenix Suns. Tied at the half, the game remained close for the majority of the 3rd and 4th quarters. Down nine points around the middle of the 4th quarter, the Bucks were not only able to tie the game but go on a run that would see the team win by six. The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton who finished with 40 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Middleton got help from Giannis Antetokounmpo who finished with a near triple-double, dropping 26 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing eight assists. Antetokounmpo and Middleton saw help from the majority of starters and the bench, with only three active players finishing with less than 10 points. While the team shot over 80 percent from the free-throw line, they had trouble from the three-point line, shooting only 24 percent. The NBA Finals are now tied at two games apiece.