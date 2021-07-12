Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Badgers in the NBA Finals: Frank Kaminsky fills in admirably for Suns

By Drew Hamm
Bucky's 5th Quarter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, 120-100. Wooooo! That’s great! Most of the readers here are probably Bucks fans. Milwaukee is now down 2-1 in the series with Game 4 coming up at home on Wednesday night. However, for...

www.buckys5thquarter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dario Šarić
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Frank Kaminsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#Wisconsin Badgers#Nba Finals#Acl#Sreekyshooter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwtaw.com

Middleton, Bucks even NBA Finals with Suns

The NBA Finals are all knotted up at two games a piece after the Milwaukee Bucks rallied past the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night, 109-103 at the. Aggie Khris Middleton had a huge performance, scoring 40 points while playing 43 minutes. Middleton and the Bucks picked up the win despite a...
NBAPosted by
CNN

Bucks rally to defeat Suns, level NBA Finals series at 2-2

The Milwaukee Bucks rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2 in front their own elated fans at Fiserv Forum. The teams were tied at the half...
NBAprimenewsghana.com

Milwaukee Bucks pull even in NBA Finals with win over Phoenix Suns

Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 to level the best-of-seven NBA Finals series at two games apiece. Middleton scored 10 consecutive points in the final quarter as the Bucks rallied from a nine-point deficit. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and made a...
NBAwhopam.com

NBA: Bucks even Finals series with Suns following win Wednesday night

The NBA Finals are tied up at two-games apiece as the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Phoenix Suns by 12 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 109-103 win in Game Four in Milwaukee last night. Khris Middleton dropped in 40 points for the Bucks, while Devin Booker poured in a game-high 42 points to lead Phoenix, who will host Game Five on Saturday.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: NBA Finals Officials Need to Do Better

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Nobody likes the guy who consistently blames “bad calls” or “blind refs” for his team’s losses. It feels like an ancient excuse, and one that often falls on deaf ears for good reason. But following the last two NBA Finals contests featuring the...
NBAYardbarker

Bucks vs. Suns: The narrative-proof NBA Finals

When Clifford Geertz — the Pistol Pete of anthropology — said that “culture is the story we tell ourselves about ourselves,” he was probably talking about the NBA. More than any other sports league, the NBA has embraced the pulp of self-mytholization — the games are episodes in a sprawling never-ending epic. LeBron James isn’t just a player — he’s a hero battling against history and the eroding effects of time itself. It’s not enough that Kevin Durant is a kinda moody guy who happens to be the greatest scorer anybody has ever seen; he has to be infused with pathos and meaning as deep and indelible as the Chesapeake Bay. Log onto Twitter on any given night and witness the bacchanalia of agenda-pushing and pack-smoking. In the NBA, there is no story beyond the narrative.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Who'd The Public Bet On In Game 5?

William Hill US has shared the percentages of what people are betting on for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. The Tweet from William Hill US can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account. The series is tied 2-2 heading into Saturday...
NBAngscsports.com

NBA Finals Update: Bucks Edge by Suns in Game 4, Tie Series

In a Game 4 full of intense moments and plenty of ref calls, the Milwaukee Bucks won a close game against the Phoenix Suns. Tied at the half, the game remained close for the majority of the 3rd and 4th quarters. Down nine points around the middle of the 4th quarter, the Bucks were not only able to tie the game but go on a run that would see the team win by six. The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton who finished with 40 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Middleton got help from Giannis Antetokounmpo who finished with a near triple-double, dropping 26 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing eight assists. Antetokounmpo and Middleton saw help from the majority of starters and the bench, with only three active players finishing with less than 10 points. While the team shot over 80 percent from the free-throw line, they had trouble from the three-point line, shooting only 24 percent. The NBA Finals are now tied at two games apiece.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of the Finals, with the series tied...
NBAplayer.one

Suns vs. Bucks Predictions: Who Will Be NBA Finals MVP?

After a thrilling Game 5, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to aggressively rally for another win while the Phoenix Suns are eager to make up for their previous performance, building up the excitement for NBA Finals Game 6. The Suns were off to an impressive start in Game 5, leading...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Game 5

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was a wild one in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday evening between the Bucks and Suns. The Bucks beat the Suns 123-119 to take a 3-2 series lead, and can win the NBA Championship in Game 6 at Milwaukee. Here is what Twitter is saying...
NBASportsnet.ca

Bucks small underdogs at Suns on Game 5 NBA Finals odds

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to take their first series lead in this year's NBA Finals clash with the Phoenix Suns when they return to action on Saturday night in Game 5 as 4-point road underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Milwaukee continued its recent...
NBALa Crosse Tribune

Best-of-3 series in NBA Finals starts Saturday for Bucks, Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns had designs on coming home with a chance to win their first championship. Khris Middleton’s shots and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s swat ended those thoughts. Now an NBA Finals that seemed very much in the Suns’ control when they left Phoenix a week ago returns to Arizona...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Numbers That Will Dictate Who Wins NBA Finals Game 6

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Before the season started, the Phoenix Suns would take a scenario involving them needing to win two straight games to secure an NBA Championship any day of the week. These Suns were never expected to be in the NBA Finals—much less expected to sweep an excellent Milwaukee Bucks squad. I think many sports pundits and fans are forgetting just how far the Suns have come in the past calendar year whenever discussing the Finals.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $100,000 On This For Game 5

According to Patrick Everson (Tweet below) of Covers.com, one gambler has placed a $100,000 wager on the Milwaukee Bucks +4 for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which is in Arizona, against the Suns. Everson cites Wyatt Yearout of PointsBet Communication and PointsBet Sportsbook for where he got his information...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Suns fans brought energy and pettiness to Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns fans were ready for Game 5, as they brought the energy and a little bit of pettiness to the NBA Finals. Game 5 of the NBA Finals is a crucial one. The Phoenix Suns look to gain a 3-2 at home over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. After the Suns won the first two games, Milwaukee bounced back to win Games 3 and 4. With Game 5 in Phoenix, the fans at the arena brought the energy and the noise for their team.
NBANew York Post

What Bucks, Suns adjustments mean for NBA Finals bettors

It is hard to say that one team has an edge over the other when a series is tied 2-2 and a net rating of just +1.3 separates them, but that seems to be the case for the NBA Finals this season. Most were preparing the obituaries for Mike Budenholzer and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season after the Suns led 2-0 following Game 2 of the series, but two games later, the Milwaukee Bucks not only have new life, but they also have control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy