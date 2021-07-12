Cancel
MLB

Texas Rangers fourth through tenth round picks

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA running update on the selections from rounds four through ten of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers:. Fourth Round — Ian Moller, Iowa high school catcher. The Rangers took righthanded hitting catcher Ian Moller out of Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa, in the fourth round. Ranked #272 by Baseball America. Ranked #124 on the MLB Pipeline list. Ranked #178 on the ESPN list. He had a strong summer at the showcases but a disappointing spring season. BA says he has “huge” raw power but widely differing opinions on his swing. MLB Pipeline says he was the “highest-rated prep catcher” a year ago but his stock has dropped after a “lackluster spring.”

