Texas Rangers fourth through tenth round picks

The Texas Rangers (35-55) and the Toronto Blue Jays (45-42) will collide in a three-game weekend showdown at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 7:07 PM ET. Texas placed last in the American League West Division with 19-1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros. The Rangers have difficulty on the mound with the 22nd best team ERA at 4.45. The Texas Rangers concluded the series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-2 standing after losing the last two installments before the All-Star break. Rookie Right Fielder Adolis Garcia led Texas with a .270 batting average and a team-high 62 RBIs while Center Fielder Joey Gallo led his team with 24 home runs and an on-base percentage of .402. Third Baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove a total of 93 hits in leading the Rangers.