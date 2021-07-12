Texas Rangers fourth through tenth round picks
A running update on the selections from rounds four through ten of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers:. Fourth Round — Ian Moller, Iowa high school catcher. The Rangers took righthanded hitting catcher Ian Moller out of Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa, in the fourth round. Ranked #272 by Baseball America. Ranked #124 on the MLB Pipeline list. Ranked #178 on the ESPN list. He had a strong summer at the showcases but a disappointing spring season. BA says he has “huge” raw power but widely differing opinions on his swing. MLB Pipeline says he was the “highest-rated prep catcher” a year ago but his stock has dropped after a “lackluster spring.”www.lonestarball.com
