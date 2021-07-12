Activities That Build Leadership Skills

Last week I introducedthe concept of burstiness, meaning the bursts of creativity that can happen when a group is on a roll. Burstiness requires trust: a connection in the group that creates psychological safety. But I would go one step further. It also requires respect -- an intuitive acknowledgement of the value of contribution from everyone in the group. It’s a type of recursive high that builds on itself, as each contribution sparks something else from the group. It’s like the room has caught fire and, as the burstiness continues, everyone tries to add to the flames.