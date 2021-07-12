Cancel
Woodmere, NY

Diamondbacks select Jacob Steinmetz, first known Orthodox Jewish player drafted

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Steinmetz made history Monday afternoon. The Woodmere, L.I. native became the first known Orthodox Jewish baseball player to get drafted, selected in the third round (77th overall) by the Diamondbacks. It has a slot value of $805,600. The 6-foot-6, 224-pound right-hander, who has signed with Fordham, now has to...

