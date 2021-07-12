Diamondbacks select Jacob Steinmetz, first known Orthodox Jewish player drafted

The 31-70 Diamondbacks make their first ever visit to Globe Life Field BEFORE FANS to play the 35-65 Texas Rangers over the next two nights. [Hat tip DC, they visited Globe Life last year in Covid Season] Both teams sit in last place in their respective divisions, and have occupied that spot since the end of last season. While the new ballpark has often been roasted on social media for resembling a BBQ grill, or the Chernobly Sarcaphagus, (both puns intended by the way), the D-backs won’t care. In fact it will feel familiar to them. Indoors, air conditioned, on almost exactly the same turf as they play on at Chase Field. The one big difference is despite having a bad team, Texas fans have actually turned out for the Rangers and there will likely be around 20,000 in the ballpark for both weeknight games. Texas is 22-25 at home, but a dismal 13-40 on the road.