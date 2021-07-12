Cancel
Department of Correction has ‘real issues,’ de Blasio admits amid guard exodus

By Julia Marsh, Aaron Feis
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s Department of Correction has “real issues to be addressed,” Mayor Bill de Blasio admitted Monday — the day after The Post exclusively reported how hundreds of fed-up guards have departed for the NYPD in recent years. Hizzoner agreed with DOC head Vincent Schiraldi’s blunt assessment to The Post...

