Department of Correction has ‘real issues,’ de Blasio admits amid guard exodus

Mayor makes remarks, and cuts the ribbon at Bronx Commons 305 Units of Affordable Housing in Council District 17. Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Deputy Mayor Vicki Been, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation (HPD) and the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to announce that New York City secured 28,310 affordable homes through new construction and preservation deals in Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21). That figure includes a record-breaking 11,322 new affordable homes, 64% of which are affordable for families of three earning less than $53,000. The City also created nearly 3,300 units for seniors, and nearly 2,800 units formerly homeless New Yorkers – both records for this administration. To commemorate a milestone year, the Mayor visited Bronx Commons, a 305-unit affordable housing development that combines deeply affordable housing with a dynamic new music hall, pre-school, and other retail and recreational space.