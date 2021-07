The major benchmarks brushed off disappointing economic data -- including worse-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) -- to nab record levels this afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is in the midst of a triple-digit pop, rising over 178 points to a new intraday record high, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) also locked in record peak of its own. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is more muted at midday, though remains a chip-shot from record close ahead of Amazon.com 's (AMZN) earnings report.