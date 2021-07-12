Children as young as 5 among latest victims of Florida condo collapse
Three children ages 5 to 9 were among the latest victims found in the rubble of last month’s tragic Florida condo building collapse, which has so far left 94 confirmed dead. Two of the three youngsters identified Sunday are the nieces of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira: Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9, and her 6-year-old sister, Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, police said on Facebook.nypost.com
