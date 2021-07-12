Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Children as young as 5 among latest victims of Florida condo collapse

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree children ages 5 to 9 were among the latest victims found in the rubble of last month’s tragic Florida condo building collapse, which has so far left 94 confirmed dead. Two of the three youngsters identified Sunday are the nieces of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira: Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9, and her 6-year-old sister, Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, police said on Facebook.

nypost.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luis Lopez#Condo#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 3

Community Policy