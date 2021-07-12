Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Northrop Grumman nets $3.8B contract for Minuteman III support

By Ed Adamczyk
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rfjs_0auecovd00
Northrop Grumman was awarded a contract for group support of the Minuteman III missile system, which may cover the end of the ICBM's planned use in 2040, could be worth up to $3.8 billion. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

July 12 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $306 million five-year contract to continue support of the U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile system, with the deal potentially worth $3.86 billion over 18 years, the company announced.

The U.S. Defense Department, through the Air Force, awarded the contract last week for "Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile ground subsystems support," according to a press release.

The support includes "sustaining engineering, maintenance engineering, test and assessment, modification of systems and equipment, software maintenance, developmental engineering, production engineering, repair and procurement" of the 50-year-old missile system.

Known as the LGM-30, the Minuteman III entered service in 1970, and is based on Minuteman I and II missiles which date to 1962.

The Northrop Grumman statement notes that the program is the world's oldest strategic ballistic missile system.

The company has been its prime ground support contractor since 1995.

The Minuteman III program is scheduled to end its service life in 2040, immediately after the new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will expire, assuming extensions to the five-year base contract.

The missile is the only land-based U.S. ICBM in service and represents the one leg -- with Trident submarine-launched nuclear weapons and nuclear armaments launched by long-range strategic bombers -- of the U.S. nuclear triad. Land-based missiles are stored in protected underground silos.

"Northrop Grumman brings proven performance, a highly skilled team of experts, and a continued commitment to ensuring Minuteman III weapon system operational readiness for the U.S. Air Force," Greg Manuel, sector vice president and general manager of strategic deterrent systems division at Northrop Grumman, said in a company statement on Monday.

The Minuteman III is scheduled to be progressively replaced by the new Ground Based Strategic Deterrent ICBM, which currently under development by Northrop Grumman, beginning in 2027.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northrop Grumman#U S Defense Department#Weapon System#The Air Force#Minuteman Iii#The U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Tucson, AZtucson.com

A new hypersonic missile is being developed by Tucson-based Raytheon unit

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been awarded a new contract to develop an air-launched hypersonic missile, as the Pentagon looks to accelerate development of the ultra-fast weapons in response to recent testing of hypersonics by Russia and China. In mid-June, the Air Force awarded separate development contracts to Raytheon,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: First image of proposed armed combat drone that could face-off against enemy aircraft and offer a prospective escort to US jets over hostile airspace

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), a firm that provides drones and radar solutions for the US military, has released the first concept image for a missile-carrying air-to-air combat drone that can drop bombs in a war zone, engage in aerial threats or escort piloted plans into the battlefield. Part of...
Aerospace & Defenseintelligent-aerospace.com

Sikorsky receives Brazilian Air Force Black Hawk sustainment contract

STRATFORD, Conn., - Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has received a four-year contract from the Brazilian Air Force to provide logistics support for the service’s 16 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters. The contract will improve fleet sustainment resulting from local storage of commonly required spare parts, assistance from a regional Sikorsky field service technician, and direct technical support from Sikorsky Engineering.
Washington, DCExecutiveBiz

Jim Taiclet on Lockheed’s Pivot Toward ‘Network Effect’ Strategy

Jim Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the company plans to work with commercial technology and telecommunications sectors to improve the ability of legacy platforms, like the F-35 fighter jet, to process data and integrate new capabilities through open architecture, the Washington Business Journal reported Monday.
Camden, ARtecheblog.com

Lockheed Martin’s M142 HIMARS is the US Army’s Most Powerful Rocket Launcher, Here’s an Up-Close Look

Lockheed Martin’s M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is the United States Army’s most powerful rocket launcher and it’s mounted on a standard Army M1140 truck frame. It’s capable of carrying six rockets or one MGM-140 ATACMS missile on the U.S. Army’s new Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) five-ton truck, and can launch the entire Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions (MFOM). Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Boeing X-32 versus Lockheed Martin X-35: Battle of the X-Planes

The Joint Strike Fighter has been described as the largest single defense program in history, with a potential market for 5,000-8,000 aircraft worth over $200 billion, when all potential export orders are included. In November 1996, Boeing and Lockheed Martin were awarded contracts to build two Concept Demonstrator Aircraft —...
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

BAE Systems wins contract for next-generation LRASM missile seekers

Lockheed Martin has awarded a $117m contract to BAE Systems to manufacture next-generation missile seekers for the long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM). The latest LRASM contract will support missiles for the US Navy (USN), US Air Force (USAF), and US allies through Foreign Military Sales (FMS). It will also support research,...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Here's what could make the Air Force's new jets 'sixth-generation' fighters

Militaries and defense manufacturers alike have touted the impending arrival of "sixth-generation" fighter jets. Fighter generations aren't official labels but rather industry terms associated with aircraft capabilities. Here's what capabilities sixth-generation fighters could have, based on what their predecessors have been designed to do. See more stories on Insider's business...
Aerospace & DefenseVirginia Business

CACI wins $496M Air Force contract

Arlington contractor to develop automated test system. Arlington-based Fortune 500 federal contractor CACI Innovations Inc. has won a nine-year contract potentially worth $496 million with the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center. Under the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity Air Force Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative II contract, CACI will support the...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.42 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

CACI Awarded $496M USAF Contract to Provide Automated Test System Support; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded a potential nine-year, $496 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) to support the mission for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s (OO-ALC) using CACI’s software methodologies, robust industrial process controls and quality systems.
Aerospace & DefenseVirginia Business

Noblis rebrands subsidiary to encompass defense portfolio

Reston-based Noblis is rebranding its McKean Defense Group subsidiary as Noblis MSD (mission solutions for defense), the not-for-profit federal contractor announced Wednesday. Noblis closed its acquisition of Philadelphia-based McKean Defense Group and its affiliates on April 30, creating a wholly owned subsidiary. Cabrillo Technologies will remain part of the subsidiary now called Noblis MSD, while Mikros Systems will retain its name and remain an affiliate of the rebranded company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy