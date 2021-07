Northern Ireland has broken its all-time temperature record for the third time this week - but parts of England are being warned of rain so heavy within days that areas could be flooded.The 31.4C reading in Armagh on Thursday is provisionally the highest temperature on record, the Met Office says.It beats the previous record on Tuesday, and the one before that, set on Sunday.Until this heatwave, the record in the province had stood for 45 years.At the same time, Scotland and Wales on Thursday recorded their highest temperature of the year so far.But the heatwave that has engulfed the UK...