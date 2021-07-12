Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match on Aug. 29 in Cleveland

By Joseph Salvador
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150N9m_0auecSSX00

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Aug. 29 in Cleveland, Showtime announced Monday. The fight will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8 p.m. ET.

The fight date was initially reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

The fight between Paul and Woodley was initially reported by Coppinger in May, but there have been some changes. Initially, it was reported the fight would be on Aug. 28 and be held in Miami.

Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado are expected to be on the undercard at 126 pounds.

Paul, who is from Cleveland, will go into the bout 3–0 as a boxer having defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April by TKO in the first round.

Woodley, 39, will be making his boxing debut. He is a former UFC welterweight champion and defended his title four times successfully before losing it in 2019.

He's lost his last four professional UFC fights and last fought on March 27 at UFC 260. He has a professional record of 19-7-1.

Comments / 1

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Yamileth Mercado
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Will#Combat#Fight Tyron Woodley#Boxing Match#Showtime#Espn#Nba#Ufc#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Sends Bold Message To Jake Paul

The result of UFC 264 – which saw Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor has the entire world, let alone the entire combat sports world, buzzing. Poirier defeated McGregor in the first round after doctor stoppage due to McGregor breaking his leg. The PPV buys for Dustin Poirier Vs Conor McGregor just leaked.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Crime In Photo

Did Jake Paul just accuse Floyd Mayweather of tax fraud? The younger Paul brother has been in an online sparring match against Floyd Mayweather as of late and the rivalry between the two brothers and the boxing icon has gotten even more heated. Jake Paul recently revealed this Floyd Mayweather ‘shooting’ claim.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatened’ By Fighter At UFC 264

The former UFC fighter Chris Leben has now turned into a bare-knuckle boxer. He recently forewarned Youtuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul ahead of UFC 264. Paul has previously made an appearance at a UFC event and entailed himself into a verbal exchange with former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Gervonta Davis Reveals ‘Embarrassing’ Boxing PPV Draws.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul shows off shiny new Conor McGregor necklace of knockout by Dustin Poirier

Leave it to Jake Paul to turn a meme into a shiny new piece of jewelry. Ever since Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson last November, the YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer has done everything in his power to get Conor McGregor’s attention. Naturally that continued this week with a critical tweet of the former UFC two-division champion ahead of Saturday night’s UFC 264 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Photo With Young Girls At UFC 264 Revealed

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. Currently, the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Accused Of Big Name UFC Affair

Hector Lombard recently had a high-voltage staredown with Tyron Woodley at BKFC 19 event. Lombard and Woodley both were witnessed ringside at Friday’s event in Tampa, FL. They have a history as they previously were teammates at American Top Team. They’ve both lauded most of their affiliation with the gym over the years, but apparently there’s still some bad blood at least from Lombard’s side. Stipe Miocic Leaving UFC For New Company?
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Hector Lombard gets in ‘clown’ Tyron Woodley’s face at Bare Knuckle FC 19

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran and former Bellator MMA champ, Hector Lombard — a current bareknuckle belt holder — got into another heated confrontation at the latest BKFC 19 event, just weeks after kicking off a brawl at BKFC 18. This time the person he was beefing with was much more recognizable: former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jake Paul throws ANOTHER insult at Conor McGregor by claiming Tyron Woodley is a 'lot more dangerous fighter'... but confirms talks of fight with The Notorious as he recovers from a broken leg

Jake Paul's relentless campaign calling out Conor McGregor continued as he slammed the Irishman as a weaker opponent than Tyron Woodley. Paul has pursued a boxing match with The Notorious for several months now, and is clearly pushing all the buttons he can to make it happen. This is despite...
UFCMMAmania.com

Jake Paul on Conor McGregor fight: ‘Our teams are in touch’

Jake Paul is set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29th in Cleveland, Ohio, but don’t think he’s forgotten about his larger quest to eventually fight Conor McGregor. In fact, Paul made quite the explosive claim on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, provided he was telling...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Reveals Paycheck For Fight With Logan

The Youtuber-turned boxer Jake Paul have been making headlines in the world of boxing after beating his opponents. There have been talks of facing his own brother, Logan Paul inside the squared circle. Jake recently told the Overtime podcast that he would expect to get paid $100 million for a fight with his brother Logan Paul. He said that he and Logan need to pick up more victories before the fight can happen.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Exposed As Fraud’ In Training Session?

UFC star Colby Covington recently opened up on YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul during an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View. Colby Covington slams Jake Paul for fighting with ‘kids’. Covington shared an incident where some fighters from his gym had gone to train with Paul in Miami....

Comments / 1

Community Policy