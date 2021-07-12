Is This Where Robert Johnson Got His Gibson Kalamazoo Guitar?

The Portage Creek dam in Milham Park was, yes was, in place for almost a hundred years. Like the saying goes, "oh, the stories it could tell". And here's the strange part. You read some of the stories about the demolition and you come away with more questions than answers. The city officials say that they talked to historians and others and nobody know why it was built in the first place. But, they determined several years back that it was in bad shape and should be removed. Then, maybe it's a fair question to ask, if you can spend close to a half million dollars to get rid of it, why not toss in a few more dollars and fix the thing?