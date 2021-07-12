Cancel
How to maintain a healthy brain

WHYY
 17 days ago
How do we keep our brains healthy for as long as possible? Is it as simple as doing daily crossword puzzles or taking up a musical instrument? Research is showing that our brains need a lot more to stay mentally sharp as we age. Physical activity, the food we eat and our social and spiritual lives are all essential. Thomas Jefferson University doctors ANDREW NEWBERG and DANIEL MONTI join us this hour to share the latest in brain science and the best ways to optimize cognitive health. Their new book is Brain Weaver: Creating the Fabric for a Healthy Mind through Integrative Medicine.

whyy.org

WHYY

