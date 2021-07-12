Intelice Solutions Celebrates 25 Years Providing Exceptional IT Services In The DC Metro Area

Wes Ward Auto Repair celebrates its 40th year serving St.Johnsbury and the surrounding communities with full service automotive and truck maintenance and repair services. Wes and Paula Ward, owners, and their staff are proud to celebrate this milestone with their customers, vendors and the community at large. The journey to 40 years has been filled with ups and downs along the way culminating in the transition from leased space to facility ownership of the shop located at 1193 Portland Street in 2018. This important milestone provided an opportunity for the business to grow by implementing building improvements, improving employee benefits and adding technical vehicle services to better serve customers while attracting and sustaining some of the "best in the business" vehicle technicians.