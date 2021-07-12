Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intelice Solutions Celebrates 25 Years Providing Exceptional IT Services In The DC Metro Area

Times Union
 17 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In 1996, Intelice, then called Gallahan and Associates, set out with a vision to provide network support for their 53 customers, primarily contractors at the time. Over the course of 25 years, Intelice’s vision has become a reality. Starting from a small breakout group, Intelice has grown into an industry leader for IT services across the DC-Metro area, North America, and globally.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Metro#Managed Services#Intelice Solutions#Prweb#Gallahan And Associates#Erp#Consulting Services#Carroll Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
SoftwareTimes Union

Wolters Kluwer Vanguard Software Welcomes Newest Customer Hy Cite Enterprises

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Vanguard Software, a part of Wolters Kluwer, is pleased to announce Hy Cite Enterprises has chosen the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ expert solution to improve their demand planning process and increase forecast accuracy. With over 60 years of operations, Hy Cite has established itself as a premier direct selling and consumer finance company, offering an extensive line of cookware and household products worldwide. Made possible by a network of 8,000 Independent Authorized Distributors in 9 countries who serve over 600,000 customers, Hy Cite is among the top 100 direct selling companies in size worldwide for the Direct Selling Association (DSA).
Businesssavannahbusinessjournal.com

GOODWILL SOUTHEAST GEORGIA announces new Executive Appointments

July 30, 2021 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia announced two executive promotions, elevating Jessica Callaway Penny to Vice President, Donated Goods Retail, and Valarie Wiles to Vice President, Information Technology. “An impactful leader drives innovation; Jessica and Valarie continue to challenge norms while seeking opportunities for our organization to operate more...
EconomyTimes Union

Digital Network of Home Service Experts, Home Alliance, Launches On-Demand Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Home Alliance, the trusted digital network of home service experts, launches its on-demand platform to provide convenient, comprehensive and professional home services to families nationwide. With the Home Alliance booking system, homeowners are linked to a partner network of professional contractors where they can...
Saint Johnsbury, VTnorthstarmonthly.com

Celebrating 40 Years of Service to the Greater St. Johnsbury Community

Wes Ward Auto Repair celebrates its 40th year serving St.Johnsbury and the surrounding communities with full service automotive and truck maintenance and repair services. Wes and Paula Ward, owners, and their staff are proud to celebrate this milestone with their customers, vendors and the community at large. The journey to 40 years has been filled with ups and downs along the way culminating in the transition from leased space to facility ownership of the shop located at 1193 Portland Street in 2018. This important milestone provided an opportunity for the business to grow by implementing building improvements, improving employee benefits and adding technical vehicle services to better serve customers while attracting and sustaining some of the "best in the business" vehicle technicians.
BusinessTimes Union

NFP Welcomes Morgan Frick to Management and Professional Liability Practice

Hire enhances client value by adding another expert to the Specialty industry and product teams. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Morgan Frick has joined the company as a senior vice president within its P&C division.
Philadelphia, PATimes Union

NFI is Recognized as one of the Largest Employers by Philadelphia Business Journal

CAMDEN, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. NFI, a top supply chain solutions provider, was named 25 on Philadelphia Business Journal’s largest employer list. Published in the July issue, the list is ranked by the number of local employees. Within the Philadelphia region, NFI employs 2,215 people across 23 locations that include offices, distribution centers, and truck terminals. NFI’s corporate headquarters is located on the waterfront in Camden, NJ.
BusinessTimes Union

Versique Hires Former CFO to Launch New Finance & Accounting Contract Consulting Division

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Versique Search and Consulting, the hiring leader in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, has hired Paige Batcha as their Vice President of Finance & Accounting Consulting to lead a newly created division within the company. In her role, Paige will collaborate with Versique’s current Consulting and Executive Search teams to grow clients and consultants within the Finance and Accounting Contract Consulting practice area.
Maryland StateTimes Union

Liatris Closes $1M Seed Round Led by MD Momentum Fund to Deliver Non-Flammable Insulation Pilot

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liatris Inc., a Maryland-based start-up developing advanced thermal insulation materials, announced today that it has raised a $1M seed round led by the Maryland Momentum Fund (MMF) and Old Line Capital, its first external funding round. MMF invested $250,000 and several executives from the building materials, real estate development and energy efficiency sectors co-invested, including an accredited investor syndicate led by Propel(x), a leading deep tech angel investment platform (http://www.propelx.com).
BusinessTimes Union

OpenGate Entertainment Expands Distribution, Financing & Production Team

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. OpenGate Entertainment, the largest curator of original concepts in the entertainment industry, has announced that recognized industry executive Jonathan DuBow has joined as the Director of Distribution, Financing & Production. With over a decade of experience in the entertainment sector on both a national and global scale, Jonathan brings forth deep, nuanced industry knowledge and a unique skillset to further advance the scale and reach of OpenGate’s current and future projects.
BusinessTimes Union

Verilock Announces Formation of Strategic Council

Committee of industry leaders will influence company's innovation agenda and provide guidance on advanced silicon security strategies. Verilock, a Colorado based Hardware Security company, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic council of trusted advisors. This Strategic Council includes distinguished industry leaders whose focus is to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Verilock, working closely with the leadership team.
BusinessTimes Union

Defiance Ventures Announces Investment in Lucid Drone Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Defiance Ventures, the Charlotte-based venture builder, today announced its investment in Lucid Drone Technologies. Lucid designs, develops, and manufactures autonomous drones for labor intensive applications such as commercial cleaning and spraying. All of the development and manufacturing of their hardware and software is completed in house, in their Charlotte, NC headquarters.
BusinessTimes Union

Vubiz elearning company named to Training Industry's Watch List 2021

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Vubiz is thrilled to be named to the esteemed Training Industry’s Watch List for 2021 for the second year in a row. Every year, Training Industry, as a trusted leader in learning information in the industry, compiles lists based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of online learning library providers.
BusinessTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig Team Secures Sale for Kansas City Pioneers LLC to Shopify Rebellion and Helps Close Major Player Signings

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised the Kansas City Pioneers LLC, an emerging esports organization, on several fundraising, sponsorship, employment, corporate, and team-property acquisition and divestiture matters. Most recently, the firm supported the Pioneers in the sale of its previous Rocket League team to Shopify Rebellion, owned by the billion-dollar e-commerce company Shopify, Inc. The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Associate Nicolas H. Sabet and included Associates Christopher T. Turek and John S. Jongbloed, and Shareholder Scott Meza.
Newport Beach, CATimes Union

CASEpeer Announces First Annual Conference for Personal Injury Attorneys

NEWPORT BEACH, July 29th, 2021– CASEpeer is pleased to announce CASEpeer LIT, the company’s first annual user conference for law firms. CASEpeer LIT will bring together thought leaders and attorneys dedicated to driving excellence and powering the business of law. At this one-day event, attendees will learn what it takes to run a successful firm. Speakers and panelists will share valuable insights on client care, operations, management, technology, legal marketing, and more.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Ruan Announces Commercial Solutions Leadership Updates

Des Moines, IA (July 28, 2021) – Ruan is pleased to announce the promotion of Marty Wadle to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, leading the Commercial Solutions team. Ruan is also excited to welcome Sofia Samuels as our Vice President of Marketing and Communications, serving as part of the Commercial Solutions leadership team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy