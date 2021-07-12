Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota COVID-19 Audit Sought By Lawmakers Looks Doubtful

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota's independent legislative auditor says he doesn't have the resources to satisfy a request by lawmakers for a comprehensive study of the state's COVID-19 response. Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles says he's ready to hear lawmakers out. But he says the scope of the request, combined with...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Minnesota

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Judge Intervenes After Lawmakers Use $65,000 Of COVID-19 Aid On Bonuses

A Michigan judge has ordered $65,000 in bonuses paid to county commissioners and staff using federal COVID-19 relief aid to be frozen following public outrage over the funds’ use and a county prosecutor calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge on Monday ordered payments made to Shiawassee County commissioners,...
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

Masks recommended, not mandated, for Minnesota schools this fall

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending schools follow C-D-C guidance this fall. They recommend everyone age 12 and older be vaccinated before returning to in-person school, sports or other activities; and that all students, teachers, staff and visitors should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said, "our kids deserve a worry-free, safe and fun fall back in the classroom, including participating in sports and doing activities with friends -- and taking easy preventive measures like getting vaccinated will help ensure that they can do just that, and be kids again." Malcolm says at this point they will *not* re-impose mask mandates in any area of Minnesota, despite the new C-D-C guidelines...
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Nerdy Me

The Increase Of New Cases Calls For New Travel Restrictions in Connecticut and New York

With the rate of new COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Connecticut and across the country, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that he is considering new travel restrictions. The possibility of new travel restrictions has been hinted by Lamont on Monday. However, Lamont wants to discuss with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other neighboring governors before reissuing any potential travel restrictions:
Minnesota Statefox10phoenix.com

Minnesota will offer $100 for new COVID-19 vaccinations

(FOX 9) - Governor Tim Walz announced on Thursday that Minnesota will offer $100 per new COVID-19 vaccination a new initiative from the White House. The effort is another attempt to increase low vaccination numbers in Minnesota and beyond, as the delta variant creates new cases. The $100 incentive will...
Minnesota StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Minnesota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 34.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 27. More than 604,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 12.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 27. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Minnesota StatePost-Bulletin

Minnesota has escaped new national COVID-19 surge, so far

ST. PAUL — So far, Minnesota has escaped the recent rise in coronavirus cases that has hit other parts of the country. The seven-day rolling average for daily new infections has grown from fewer than 100 cases per day in late June to about 150 cases per day this week. Test-positivity has also ticked up, but remains well below the 5 percent caution threshold.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Delta variant causing 75% of new Minnesota COVID-19 cases

The highly infectious COVID-19 delta variant is responsible for an estimated 75% of Minnesota's new cases, according to the state's infectious disease director. As has happened across the United States and in many countries, delta has become the dominant variant, fueling a COVID-19 surge in places with low vaccination rates.
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

Minnesota COVID-19 numbers stay below 300 cases Monday

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 263 more cases of COVID-19, and 3 more COVID-19-related deaths. Since the MDH no longer prepares reports over the weekend, the Monday report is for the period that ended at 5 a.m. last Friday. Tomorrow's report will include the weekend statistics. As for Monday's report, there were 5 cases reported in Stearns County and 1 in Pope County. The statewide death toll is now up to 7638.
Minnesota Statedfl3cd.org

Phillips Calls for Additional Support for Minnesota Businesses Distressed by the COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON DC — Today, Rep. Phillips released letters sent to Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and Hennepin County Commissioners requesting their continued support for Minnesota’s small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “While many industries are quickly recovering from the pandemic,...
Minnesota StateBemidji Pioneer

Minnesota reports 1,200 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over the week

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. TOTAL CASES: 607,524. OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1,227. TOTAL RECOVERED:...
Minnesota StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Minnesota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 603,170 Americans have died — and that number still continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 184 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Minnesota, deaths attributable to the coronavirus […]
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

3 Texas Lawmakers Who Traveled To D.C. Test Positive For COVID-19

Three Democratic members of the Texas House of Representative who traveled to Washington, D.C., this week have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The trio, who have not been identified, were fully vaccinated, the caucus said. They were among the more than 50 Democratic lawmakers...
Minnesota StateBowling Green Daily News

Minnesota officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health officials said Tuesday they are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a camp for teenagers in the northwestern part of the state. Communications specialist Erin McHenry said state health officials are investigating “a cluster of cases” at the Castaway Club Young Life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy