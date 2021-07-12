Cancel
Texas Democrats Flee State in Bid to Block GOP Voting Bill

By Lawrence Ukenye
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 17 days ago
At least 51 Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state on chartered flights Monday afternoon in a bid to block Republican-led voting restrictions. “Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans’ freedom to vote," Democratic leaders wrote in a statement. By leaving the state, Democrats have likely forced the delay of sweeping legislation working its way through a special legislative session that would tighten voting laws. Under the Texas Constitution, two-thirds of lawmakers must be present to do state business. But while the mass exodus may delay the bill’s passage, Gov. Greg Abbott could keep calling special sessions throughout the summer until the legislation is passed.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

House Democrats change tack on spending bill floor debate

The House abruptly changed gears on appropriations Wednesday, pivoting off a seven-bill package temporarily to take up three separate bills for the coming fiscal year. The reason for the strategy shift wasn’t immediately clear. But one source familiar with the planning said Democratic support for the three new bills added to the schedule — Commerce-Justice-Science, State-Foreign Operations, and Legislative Branch —wasn’t locked down until Tuesday night and remains fragile.
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Hiawatha, IADaily Iowan

Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis running for U.S. Congress

Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, is running to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In her announcement video released on Tuesday morning, Mathis said people in her community are concerned about the level of conflict in politics, the direction the country is headed, and if elected officials are putting Iowa first.
CBS News

Senate GOP blocks procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

A procedural vote to advance the $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure framework failed in the Senate on Wednesday after Republicans unsuccessfully pushed Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to delay the vote to allow negotiators to finalize the details of the plan. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the bill's future.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

New Texas GOP chairman discusses voting bill, future of party

TEXAS — The Texas Republican Party's new chairman is getting to work less than a week into the job. Former state Rep. Matt Rinaldi was elected to the post on Sunday. He replaces Allen West who stepped down to run for governor after a brief 10 months on the job. Rinaldi will complete West's term before running for a full term next year.
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Washington, DCEsquire

The Bipartisan Backslapping of the Senate Rang Hollow Amid the Witless Bullying of House Republicans

WASHINGTON—Wednesday ended with one of the most distressingly cloying press conferences through which I ever sat. (The back-patting was so constant and vigorous that none of the assembled U.S. Senators was in any danger of choking on anything.) The event was to celebrate not just the Senate’s bold decision to talk about an infrastructure plan, but also, as everybody in the front of the room rushed to proclaim, the “fact that Washington can work, in a bipartisan fashion, to get things done.” And then Kyrsten Sinema, the implausibly important Democratic senator from Arizona, was allowed to take her bow.

