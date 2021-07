Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,330.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.