San Jose star comedian returns home for 7 big shows at Improv

Anjelah Johnson will likely see some familiar faces in the crowd when she performs seven shows in four nights, July 15-18, at the Improv in San Jose. It’s a homecoming for the San Jose native, who came to widespread fame in 2007 after her stand-up comedy clip “Nail Salon” went viral on YouTube. She then went on to become a cast member on “MADtv,” where she became well known for her audacious filter-free character Bon Qui Qui.