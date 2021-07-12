Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EA Markets Promotes Aashish Makkar to Managing Director

Times Union
 17 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. EA Markets LLC, an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital, announced the promotion of Aashish Makkar to Managing Director. Mr. Makkar, a Director at the firm since 2018, has been instrumental in the execution of many large corporate deals and has extensive experience advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on complex financing strategies and raising capital for companies in various stages of their lifecycle.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Markets#Ea#Corporate Finance#Ea Markets Llc#Managing Director#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessTimes Union

Versique Hires Former CFO to Launch New Finance & Accounting Contract Consulting Division

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Versique Search and Consulting, the hiring leader in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, has hired Paige Batcha as their Vice President of Finance & Accounting Consulting to lead a newly created division within the company. In her role, Paige will collaborate with Versique’s current Consulting and Executive Search teams to grow clients and consultants within the Finance and Accounting Contract Consulting practice area.
Business104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse creates new asset management risk role

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse, recently hit by the Archegos and Greensill scandals, has created a new role of chief risk officer for asset management that will be filled by Wolfram Peters, former chief risk officer at Allianz Global Investors, executives of the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
SoftwareTimes Union

Wolters Kluwer Vanguard Software Welcomes Newest Customer Hy Cite Enterprises

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Vanguard Software, a part of Wolters Kluwer, is pleased to announce Hy Cite Enterprises has chosen the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ expert solution to improve their demand planning process and increase forecast accuracy. With over 60 years of operations, Hy Cite has established itself as a premier direct selling and consumer finance company, offering an extensive line of cookware and household products worldwide. Made possible by a network of 8,000 Independent Authorized Distributors in 9 countries who serve over 600,000 customers, Hy Cite is among the top 100 direct selling companies in size worldwide for the Direct Selling Association (DSA).
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Szechenyi promoted to chief marketing officer at MetroHartford Alliance

The MetroHartford Alliance (MHA) has promoted Jeremy Szechenyi to the role of chief marketing officer. Szechenyi will help market and brand the organization and its initiatives, programs and events. He’s also leading MHA’s efforts to promote the Hartford region. In previous roles he was a consultant in the marketing, branding...
BusinessTimes Union

OpenGate Entertainment Expands Distribution, Financing & Production Team

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. OpenGate Entertainment, the largest curator of original concepts in the entertainment industry, has announced that recognized industry executive Jonathan DuBow has joined as the Director of Distribution, Financing & Production. With over a decade of experience in the entertainment sector on both a national and global scale, Jonathan brings forth deep, nuanced industry knowledge and a unique skillset to further advance the scale and reach of OpenGate’s current and future projects.
EconomyTimes Union

Digital Network of Home Service Experts, Home Alliance, Launches On-Demand Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Home Alliance, the trusted digital network of home service experts, launches its on-demand platform to provide convenient, comprehensive and professional home services to families nationwide. With the Home Alliance booking system, homeowners are linked to a partner network of professional contractors where they can...
Economytravelweekly.com

De Blois named managing director of StudentUniverse

Steven de Blois has been named managing director of StudentUniverse, Flight Centre Travel Group's online travel booking platform for students. De Blois replaces Mike Cleary, who spent nearly 10 years at StudentUniverse, the last four as managing director. De Blois was most recently managing director and head of product at...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Well Done Marketing Hires Director

Indianapolis-based Well Done Marketing has hired Joel Weyrauch as director of public relations. He most recently served as a senior public relations manager at BLASTmedia and previously served as director of content development at Content by Carter. Weyrauch holds a bachelor's degree from Butler University.
Hazleton, PAStandard-Speaker

CAN DO promotes Mark Minnig to director of business development

In a news release, CAN DO announced it has promoted Mark Minnig to Director of Business Development. Prior to his promotion, Minnig has served as the organization’s business development specialist since April 2019. As director of business development, he will serve as the business liaison throughout Greater Hazleton to both...
BusinessTimes Union

Liberate Ideas, Inc announces Major Partnership with MD Logic Health

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liberate Ideas, Inc. (“Liberate”), a leading digital education and patient engagement company advancing the connection of patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) and MD Logic Health (“MD Logic “) a USA creator of HCP recommended nutraceuticals, today announced the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness partnership which will enhance the patient HCP experience. This partnership supports our mutual mission to provide our growing communities with easy one step access to knowledge, resources and products for patients and providers nationwide.
BusinessTimes Union

Defiance Ventures Announces Investment in Lucid Drone Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Defiance Ventures, the Charlotte-based venture builder, today announced its investment in Lucid Drone Technologies. Lucid designs, develops, and manufactures autonomous drones for labor intensive applications such as commercial cleaning and spraying. All of the development and manufacturing of their hardware and software is completed in house, in their Charlotte, NC headquarters.
BusinessTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig Team Secures Sale for Kansas City Pioneers LLC to Shopify Rebellion and Helps Close Major Player Signings

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised the Kansas City Pioneers LLC, an emerging esports organization, on several fundraising, sponsorship, employment, corporate, and team-property acquisition and divestiture matters. Most recently, the firm supported the Pioneers in the sale of its previous Rocket League team to Shopify Rebellion, owned by the billion-dollar e-commerce company Shopify, Inc. The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Associate Nicolas H. Sabet and included Associates Christopher T. Turek and John S. Jongbloed, and Shareholder Scott Meza.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Credit Suisse backed SME Lending Fintech Tradeplus24 Finalizes $25M Raise led by European Family Office

Credit Suisse-backed SME lending Fintech Tradeplus24 has finalized an “oversubscribed” $25 million pre-series B equity raise, which was led by a European family office with an established track record of investing in “high-growth” startups like Klarna, Delivery Hero, and Lyft. Existing investors Credit Suisse, SIX Group, and Berliner Volksbank also...
Businessrealestatedaily-news.com

NAI Horizon announces pair of marketing department promotions

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NAI Horizon is pleased to announce it has promoted two industry professionals within its marketing department, Meg Ohanesian Zemlicka to Director of Marketing and Sabrina Drummond to Marketing Manager. Zemlicka, a marketing and design expert, was recently hired as NAI Horizon’s Marketing Manager. Drummond recently joined the...
Economytravelweekly.com

Alaska Airlines names managing director of sales

Alaska Airlines has tapped a longtime veteran of the carrier to lead its sales team. Toni Freeburg takes over the post of managing director of sales immediately, replacing Mark Bocci, who will retire in October. In her new role, Freeburg will oversee corporate sales but won't handle leisure agency accounts.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Brown Wealth Management New Director

Brown Wealth Management Hires New Director of Wealth Planning Ahead of Potential Tax Reform. SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering a competitive advantage to clients ahead of potential tax reforms that may redefine categories of wealth, Brown Wealth Management (BWM) has named industry pro Christopher Pegg to its newly created Director of Wealth Planning position. Pegg will assist BWM clients in complex wealth-planning strategies, with a focus on business sales, succession planning, and advanced estate and gifting strategies.
Economyuiowa.edu

Managing the Market: Teaching Statement

Let Grad Success help you get ready for academic jobs season. This week-long series will features webinars and workshops on common components of academic jobs packages. This session will focus on teaching statements with an informational webinar from 1:00-1:45 PM and then a workshop on that same document from 2:30-3:30 PM.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Credit Suisse Group names industry veteran as new chief risk officer

Credit Suisse Group today (27 July) announced the appointment of David Wildermuth as chief risk officer and a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group as of 1 February 1, 2022 at the latest. Wildermuth joins Credit Suisse from Goldman Sachs. He is a 34-year banking veteran, bringing...
Businessaithority.com

GENESIS Announces Hiring Of Seasoned Retail Marketing Leader Kevin Shelhamer As New Managing Director

Brings over 20 years experience working with global brands to fast growing retail and media activation leader. GENESIS, creator of the APP>LESS and IMPULSE digital platforms, is proud to announce the hiring of Kevin Shelhamer as the company’s new Managing Director, based in Chicago. Mr. Shelhamer will be responsible for GENESIS’ operations, creative capacities, and new business development across the United States. Working alongside GENESIS’ creative development and customer leaders, Mr. Shelhamer will be charged with expanding the company’s presence in the Midwest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy