EA Markets Promotes Aashish Makkar to Managing Director

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Vanguard Software, a part of Wolters Kluwer, is pleased to announce Hy Cite Enterprises has chosen the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ expert solution to improve their demand planning process and increase forecast accuracy. With over 60 years of operations, Hy Cite has established itself as a premier direct selling and consumer finance company, offering an extensive line of cookware and household products worldwide. Made possible by a network of 8,000 Independent Authorized Distributors in 9 countries who serve over 600,000 customers, Hy Cite is among the top 100 direct selling companies in size worldwide for the Direct Selling Association (DSA).