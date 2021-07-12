Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

By Chris J. Stewart
orthospinenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:TMDI; TSX:TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the appointment of Stephen Lemieux as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Lemieux has more than 18 years of experience working in Nasdaq and TSX listed companies primarily focused in the health care industry. Mr. Lemieux has been involved with or led numerous debt and equity financings, licensing and M&A transactions valued at over $400 million. Previously, Mr. Lemieux served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH). Mr. Lemieux is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Management & Professional Accounting degree from the University of Toronto.

orthospinenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan Medical Inc#Tmdi#Tsx#M A#Neupath Health Inc#Npth#The University Of Toronto#Cfo#Medtronic#Canadian#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Newport Beach, CAMySanAntonio

Planet DDS Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Edwards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Planet DDS, the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management and imaging solutions, welcomes its new Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Edwards. Shawn comes to Planet DDS with vast experience as a SaaS CFO, having led finance, accounting, and HR teams for large,...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva SE (VALN) Appoints Peter Buhler as CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Peter Buhler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Management Board member.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CBRE Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get Report today announced promotions within the company's senior leadership team. Emma Giamartino, Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer. Vikram Kohli, Senior Vice President, Business Insights & Corporate Finance, has been promoted to Global...
Businesssavannahbusinessjournal.com

GOODWILL SOUTHEAST GEORGIA announces new Executive Appointments

July 30, 2021 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia announced two executive promotions, elevating Jessica Callaway Penny to Vice President, Donated Goods Retail, and Valarie Wiles to Vice President, Information Technology. “An impactful leader drives innovation; Jessica and Valarie continue to challenge norms while seeking opportunities for our organization to operate more...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Yann Gerville-Reache has been appointed to serve as the COO for heliosdX. Mr. Gerville-Reache will join the Executive Team in Orange Park, FL to assume the role...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IBM's (IBM) Kyndryl Names David Wyshner as CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced the appointment of David Wyshner as the company's Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canalaska Uranium Ltd. (CVVUF) Appoints Karen Lloyd and Geoff Gay to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQB: CVVUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Karen Lloyd and Mr. Geoff Gay to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce Mr. Shane Shircliff's appointment to the Advisory Board of the Company.
Businesssgbonline.com

Headspace Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Headspace announced that Krithika Swaminathan will join the company as its chief technology officer, effective August 11. Reporting into Headspace’s CEO, CeCe Morken, Swaminathan will oversee a cross-functional team leading the company’s technology roadmap and innovation. “Krithika is a seasoned leader with a deep technology background, specifically in SaaS, data...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

UNFI Announces Appointments of Sandy Douglas as Chief Executive Officer and Jack Stahl as Independent Chair of the Board

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) today announced the appointment of J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Douglas is a proven, customer-focused, strategic leader who brings a broad background and expertise in distribution, sales, marketing, and e-commerce as the Company’s new CEO. Mr. Douglas was selected after an extensive search to replace Mr. Steven Spinner, who earlier announced his retirement as CEO and who will concurrently retire from the Board, both effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Spinner will continue to provide Management and Board advisory services to UNFI through a transition period for up to one year after his retirement.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Faro Technologies (FARO) Appoints Moonhie Chin and Alex Davern to its Board

FAROÂ® (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced the appointment of Moonhie Chin and Alex Davern to its Board of Directors. Appointment of Moonhie ChinMs. Chin has held numerous...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

OANDA Is Onboarding Philip Holemans as Its New Chief Financial Officer

OANDA, a retail broker with operations around the world, announced that it has onboarded Philip Holemans as its new Chief Financial Officer. Finance Magnates recently learned in an official press release that Philip Holemans, a veteran with almost three decades of experience and twenty of those years in the financial services industry, has been named by OANDA, a global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Appoints Anand Varadan to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced the appointment of Anand Varadan to its Board of Directors, effective July 26, 2021. Mr. Varadan brings expertise in commercialization and successful product launches. In addition, Mark Iwicki stepped down from his role on the Board of Directors effective July 23, 2021.
Businessaustinnews.net

Neocova Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of Chief Solutions Officer and Chief Technology Officer to Support and Fuel the Rapid Adoption of its Solutions, Announces New Established Member to Board of Directors

Industry Heavyweights and Newly Appointed CSO, Aldo Pietropaolo, and CTO, Dino Pietropaolo, Tapped to Lead Product Design, Development, and Deployment. Seasoned Venture Capital Leader Barbara Piette Joins Board of Directors. ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Success continues for Neocova as the Company today announced two...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) announces appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) ("Medpace") today announced the appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2021. August Troendle will continue to serve as Medpace's chairman and chief executive officer.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Medical City Denton names new chief medical officer

Medical City Denton has named a new chief medical officer to provide senior clinical direction beginning Aug. 1, the hospital announced this week. Dr. Mathis Adams will lead continuous care and quality efforts as part of the new role. Adams, who has 17 years of medical practice and leadership experience, previously served as president of Envision Surgical Services in North Texas, where he led efforts in clinical excellence, compliance, risk and outcomes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Marqeta Announces Randy Kern As New Chief Technology Officer

As previously disclosed in Marqeta's Registration Statement on Form S-1 in connection with its initial public offering, Marqeta (MQ) , the global modern card issuing platform, added Chief Technology Officer Randy Kern to its executive team. Kern will be responsible for scaling the global engineering team and driving technological advancements across the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy