Pfizer, U.S. Officials to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 12, 2021 -- Pfizer and top U.S. health officials will meet today to discuss FDA authorization of a third vaccine dose that would act as a booster shot against COVID-19. The company told The Associated Press last week that early data from a booster study showed that antibody levels jumped by 5 to 10 times after a third dose, as compared with the second dose months before, which could provide evidence that boosters will be needed within 12 months.

