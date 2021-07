Around two weeks ago Nintendo added the newest member to the Switch family with the launch of the new Switch OLED model. The major upgrade in the new version compared to the original Switch is pretty self-explanatory from the name itself. Essentially, the new variant packs a 7-inch OLED screen compared to the 6.2-inch LCD display on the original one. Sadly, the rumors of a Switch Pro with upgraded GPU architecture and such have been proved wrong. In fact, the company today has confirmed that it has "no plans for launching any other model at this time".