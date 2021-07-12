Tips for finding your next home

Now that restaurants and movie theaters are open, you may be feeling the urge to splurge. Here are 5 budgeting tips to keep your finances in order. Twenty twenty one is boom time. Everyone is getting back out in the world and having a good time. People who were stuck at home all last year are now traveling and seeing friends and family… But in between those BBQs and vacations, it’s time we should all spend a few minutes focused on our finances. After all, now that it feels like the world hit the “reset” button, there’s no better time to check in and see where you stand, by the numbers. With this new chapter comes the need for a balanced budget and a bright investing future! Here’s a few of our favorite tricks to make sure your wallet is as robust as your summer social calendar.