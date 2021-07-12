Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Upcoming Board of Supervisors Meeting

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11m4aV_0aueafug00

Supervisors to discuss the appointment of a person to fill the Office of Clerk-Recorder

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting will be held on Jul. 13 at 9 a.m.

The Board of Supervisors’ weekly agenda and staff reports are available at the following website: slocounty.ca.gov. Packets are also available at the County Government Center and may be viewed online at the Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Morro Bay, SLO City/County Libraries, and the SLO Law Library.

▪ All persons desiring to speak on any Board item, including the Consent agenda, Closed Session, or during the general public comment period, are asked to fill out a “Board Appearance Request Form” and submit to the Clerk of the Board prior to the start of the Board item. Each individual speaker is limited to a MAXIMUM of three (3) minutes.

▪ Please refer to the information brochure located in the back and outside of the Board Chambers for additional information regarding accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, supplemental correspondence, and general rules of procedure.

▪ Persons who require accommodations for any audio, visual or other disability in order to review an agenda, or to participate in a meeting of the Board of Supervisors per the American Disabilities Act (ADA), may obtain assistance by requesting such accommodation 72 hours in advance of the meeting to the Clerk of the Board at (805) 781-5011.

Comments / 1

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
764
Followers
2K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#The Slo Law Library#Consent#The Board Chambers#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Storage Wars

ATASCADERO — On Jul. 13, the City of Atascadero was served with a lawsuit by Pismo Beach City Council Member Scott Newton, which alleges that Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom and Councilmember Susan Funk were biased against a mini-storage project being proposed by Newton and should have recused themselves from an appeal hearing before City Council on Jun. 8.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Senator John Laird Visits Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Representatives of the City of Paso Robles hosted Senator John Laird and his District Representative for San Luis Obispo County, Clint Weirick, on Thursday, Jul. 22, for a short presentation by the City that was followed by a meet-and-greet session with community stakeholders hosted by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Block Shops

ATASCADERO — CRATE Modular, a leading manufacturer of modular buildings made from reused shipping containers, announced on Jul. 19 the grand opening of “Block Shops,” a 1,900-square-foot retail and restaurant complex made out of steel shipping containers in downtown Atascadero. CRATE partnered with Z Villages to develop the project. The...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

A Hot Summer and A Drought Task Force

It is wonderful to see events and activities resume all over the North County. I really enjoyed getting together with friends again for the 11th annual Atascadero Kiwanis Mayor’s Winemaker Dinner. I appreciate the organizer’s creativity of separating guests at several smaller venues this year. I joined others for a...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

AUSD School Board Addresses Mask Mandates

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) held a special School Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, Jul. 22, at 11 a.m. The purpose of the meeting was to share information regarding the current restrictions which will be placed on children who plan on returning to in-person schooling next month. Public comment was also heard in the form of in-person audience members and letters sent in from parents.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

City Council Ribbon Cutting on Traffic Way

ATASCADERO — Over the last month, Traffic Way in Atascadero received pedestrian and accessibility improvements, including new sidewalks, curb ramps, and tree wells between the US 101 overcrossing and El Camino Real. The new sidewalks match the current City downtown area aesthetics, including decorative pavers along the curb. In addition,...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Summer Concerts and Local Art in SLO County By Barbie Butz

Last weekend was a busy one at the Charles Paddock Zoo, especially on Saturday evening when approximately a thousand people stopped by to cool down at the 18th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari. Admission included “all you can eat” ice cream sundaes, root beer floats, sugar-free treats, and much more. It was an evening with exotic animals with exotic ice creams.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Structure Fire on El Camino Real Wednesday

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 1375 El Camino Real on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained. Five local fire agencies responded to the incident, including Atascadero, Templeton, CalFire, Atascadero State Hospital, and Paso Robles. The fire caused damage to nearby fences and approximately one acre of surrounding vegetation, along with structural damage to one home. One civilian sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require transit to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants of the home that was damaged.
HomelessPosted by
The Atascadero News

Governor Newsom Signs Housing and Homelessness Package

SEBASTOPOL – At a Homekey site in Sebastopol on Jul. 19, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the largest funding and reform package for housing and homelessness in California history as part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. The package includes $10.3 billion for affordable housing and $12 billion over two...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community. The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services; Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines; and Wine Industry Person of the Year, Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 07/12-07/18/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. July 12, 2021. 00:27— Steven William...
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

SLO Board of Directors Proclaim Local Emergency Due to Drought

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County Board of Supervisors had a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jul. 13 at 9 a.m. The meeting opened with a discussion on the consent agenda,. Public comment on item 11 prompted Supervisor John Peschong to pull the item to allow him time to meet with the Chumash and Salinan tribe regarding Morro Rock. This is in response to Peschong’s comment in the last meeting where the Salinan tribe was hoping to be granted permission to climb the rock for their traditional solstice services.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero City Upcoming Events

ATASCADERO — Welcome back! Doesn’t it feel great to get out of the house and be able to appreciate all that our community has to offer again? It seems like we’ve been gradually emerging after a very long hibernation, and I think we’re all ready to have a little sense of normalcy and pleasure back in our lives. Atascadero is the perfect place to start enjoying the summer of 2021, with lots of fun and exciting activities!
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

City Council Begins General Plan Update

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City Council met on Tuesday, Jul. 13, for their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., following a closed session with nothing to report. The meeting began with a presentation by Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom in which she read a proclamation by the council, whereas July 2021 was declared Parks Make Life Better month.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

What’s Happening Downtown

Whether you stayed indoors or ventured out during the recent government-mandated lockdowns in response to COVID-19, there is no doubt that much has changed in Atascadero over the recent months. Here is a rundown of a few things that have been happening in Atascadero that you may have missed. Spoiler alert: A-Town is thriving as Atascaderoans reclaim their lives in a post-lockdown summer that looks to be a long-awaited rebound for local businesses.

Comments / 1

Community Policy