Prosecutors: 4 wounded in shooting at New Jersey hotel
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A shooting early Monday at a central New Jersey hotel left four people wounded, authorities said. Woodbridge police responded to the Delta Hotels around 2:45 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims were soon located and were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for undisclosed injuries. Further details on their conditions were not disclosed.www.middletownpress.com
