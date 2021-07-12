NEO: The World Ends with You x real Shibuya trailer

The DS classic’s sequel is every bit the charmer the original was – and in many ways, the long wait has only helped. Is being tasked with a revival sequel a blessing or a curse? I suppose it depends on how you look at it. When a video game sequel arrives a decade or more after the last entry, you’re given more powerful hardware and more advanced options to work with, and also potentially at least partially released from the original game’s template, something which a closer follow-up would be pressured to adhere to. On the other hand, it introduces an even more razor-thin tightrope to walk: change too much and it won’t feel like the game you’re following up on. Change too little and your shiny new release will feel dated.