Dayton, OH

Dayton police asking public for help identifying theft suspect

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 17 days ago
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of using a stolen debit card.

Dayton police say a woman used the stolen debit card at Love’s Truck Stop on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. around 12:30 p.m. on June Tuesday, June 29.

She was wearing black shirt with white writing/emblem, camo pants, and had frosted white/blonde hair, according to police.

Anyone who can recognize the woman is asked to call 937-333-COPS or MV Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP.

