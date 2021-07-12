Cancel
Facebook donates $225,000 for ‘Prineville Connected’ free public Wi-Fi project

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 17 days ago
Installation of wi-fi access points expected to begin this summer

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Facebook announced Monday it is providing a $225,000 grant for the Prineville Connected Community Project, which it said will provide robust internet connectivity across the city. Wi-Fi access points will be built in key areas, including in Downtown Prineville, the Crook County High School campus and the Crook County Fairgrounds.

The project will enable free public Wi-Fi for thousands of people who may have limited internet access at home or restrictions on their phone data plans, and will support Prineville’s small-business community, events, students and their families. Wi-Fi hotspot installation is scheduled to begin this summer.

Here's the rest of the announcement, in full:

“We are absolutely thrilled and overwhelmed by Facebook’s support of this incredibly impactful project,” said Mayor Jason Beebe. “The Prineville Connected Community Project will improve our residents’ lives by connecting people through the power of technology, as well as helping Prineville small businesses thrive by driving foot traffic to downtown businesses and fairground vendors.

"It will help create spaces to gather and connect, enhancing the city’s open spaces, community gathering areas, downtown parks and walkways. It will also enable parents and family members to watch live video broadcasts of student activities hosted here. Thank you, Facebook, for being such an outstanding community partner.”

“We are excited to partner with Prineville Downtown Association, Prineville Crook County Chamber of Commerce, Crook County and Crook County School District on this important project,” said William Marks, Facebook community development regional manager. “We’ve been a proud community partner since announcing the Facebook Prineville Data Center in 2010, and we’re happy to continue deepening our local support. We really love this project, as it has such widespread community impact, from students to small businesses.”

The Wi-Fi access will provide sweeping community benefits. Increasing downtown connectivity speeds will help support small businesses and drive foot traffic, and will also support the Crook County Library and its visitors and programs.

“Library patrons will greatly benefit from the increased outside coverage. Our expanded network will enable unserved or underserved members of the public to access the internet beyond the library hours, facilitating job searches, education, public services access and more,” said April Witteveen, director of library services for the Crook County Library.

By having Wi-Fi at Crook County High School’s auditorium, gymnasium and athletic fields, parents and family members can watch live video broadcasts of student activities such as graduation, athletics, plays, ceremonies and school assemblies.

The internet speed at the Crook County Fairgrounds will increase from 10 MB to 1 GB, enabling vendors to process credit card transactions quickly and efficiently by cellphone. The fairgrounds is also the official overflow for St. Charles Prineville and needs a strong internet connection in case of emergencies.

“The continued commitment by Facebook to the community of Prineville embodies what a good corporate and community partnership should look like. Crook County has always been a ‘get ’er done’ community, and it sure seems like Facebook shares our values,” said Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community; adding the Wi-Fi to our downtown core and surrounding areas will help support the people and businesses that keep our community running,” said Crook County Court Judge Seth Crawford. “Thank you, Facebook, for once again stepping up for our community and small businesses.”

The Prineville Downtown Association will act as the nonprofit partner and manage the Prineville Connected Community Project implementation, and PrineTIME Internet Solutions will be the primary local internet provider. Two years of internet service are included in the grant, and the Prineville Downtown Association and Crook County School District have agreed to maintain service after that time.

The post Facebook donates $225,000 for ‘Prineville Connected’ free public Wi-Fi project appeared first on KTVZ .

