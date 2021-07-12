Cancel
Recipes

Paris Hilton lands amateur cooking show - titled Cooking With Paris - on Netflix as she will embrace 'very newly domesticated side'

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

That's hot... literally.

Paris Hilton will star in her own amateur cooking show - called Cooking With Paris - on Netflix.

The series will feature the 40-year-old heiress in a very unlikely role as she will be learning her way around the kitchen using simple recipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YA6HV_0auea9wn00
Whipping it up: Paris Hilton will star in her own amateur cooking show - called Cooking With Paris - on Netflix

According to the streaming giant, Paris will embrace her 'very newly domesticated side' while learning to sauté, sear and zest and show off her 'culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends.'

As most cooking shows are hosted by established chefs or culinary experts, the twist for this show will be that Paris does not really have much knowledge when it comes to cooking.

However, as she has starred in several films and television shows including The Simple Life, which aired from 2003 to 2007, Paris has plenty of experience in the entertainment industry.

The show was inspired by her viral YouTube video posted in January 2020 where she cooked lasagna which has surpassed 5million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBH1D_0auea9wn00
Synopsis: The series will feature the 40-year-old heiress (seen in LA last month)  in a very unlikely role as she will be learning her way around the kitchen using simple recipes as she will embrace her 'very newly domesticated side'

Cooking With Paris will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, August 4.

The successful DJ has been making plenty of moves in the reality TV world as of late as she will be documenting her journey to the altar in the upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris In Love.

She is set to marry entrepreneur Carter Reum and in announcing her new show on Instagram back in May, Paris told her followers, 'I'm getting married and you're invited.'

'Go behind-the-scenes with me on my wedding journey on my new show coming soon to Peacock. Loves it!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OmVl_0auea9wn00
'I'm getting married and you're invited!' The successful DJ has been making plenty of moves in the reality TV world as of late as she will be documenting her journey to the altar to marry fiance Carter Reum in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Paris In Love

'From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue, to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see,' a synopsis for the show reads.

And despite being engaged to a reality TV icon, Carter isn't interested in appearing in the TV special.

'I'm still trying to convince him,' Paris recently told Extra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0u83_0auea9wn00
Prince Charming: Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum celebrated their 17-month anniversary as a couple in April and will star together in the series 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNscB_0auea9wn00
TV gold: Paris is credited with fuelling the rise in reality TV culture after starring in The Simple Life with best friend Nicole Richie (pictured in 2005) 

'He doesn't like the camera. He doesn't do red carpets, doesn't do interviews. He's so focused on his business, and I love that about him,' said the icon.

'And you don't know if they want him for you or attention and it's not like that with him at all, so it's different from any relationship, and I like that he shies away from that.'

Carter proposed to Paris during a private island vacation back in February 2021.

The M13 Ventures co-founder popped the question with an emerald-cut engagement ring, a little over a year after debuting their romance at the Warner Bros. and InStyle's Golden Globes after-party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BPaD_0auea9wn00
Soulmates: The 40-year-old M13 co-founder proposed to Paris with an emerald-cut engagement ring by Jean Dousset while vacationing on a private island on February 17

