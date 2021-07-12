Why Daniel Radcliffe’s Reaction To The Harry Potter Films Has Changed Over The Years

A school of witchcraft and wizardry was the exact escape needed for any kid trying to run away from their childhood problems and not a single franchise ever existed that made me want magical powers more than Harry Potter. At 10 I wanted nothing more than to receive a Hogwarts letter in the mail and get shipped off to God knows where to perfect my non-existent skills; and even spent that whole year mentally preparing myself for the movie series finale, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2. After Warner Bros. confirmed a two-part split for the last movie in 2008, a collective sigh of relief spread throughout the fandom as there was finally a split coming that allows the full plot from the books to be fleshed out, unlike the rest of the movie series that had to sacrifice subplots and filler for the sake of time. With Deathly Hallows — Part 2 being the highest-grossing film of 2011, it’s safe to say that director David Yates knew what he was doing. The day we got that movie on DVD I snuggled up in my Gryffindor robe with the rest of my family (even though I was the only fan), rewatched the first part of the two-part Deathly Hallows finale, properly preparing for the epic battle to wrap up a ten-year story in the making. Now revisiting this movie at 21, I can’t help but appreciate its legacy while still side-eyeing the recent actions of series author J.K. Rowling.