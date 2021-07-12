Why Daniel Radcliffe’s Reaction To The Harry Potter Films Has Changed Over The Years
Few people have ever had a childhood quite like Daniel Radcliffe. In fact, only those other actors cast in the Harry Potter films really have any experience like what he had. The young actor was cast as Harry Potter and then proceeded to make eight movies over the course of ten years and basically grow up on screen. The films are generally regarded as one of the better adaptations of a major literary franchise to film, and so the movies are just as well loved as the books that inspired them. And Daniel Radcliffe says he's happy for that, even if he himself has had an ever changing opinion on them over the years.www.cinemablend.com
