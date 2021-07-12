Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barbour County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barbour SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BARBOUR COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 226 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Louisville to near Texasville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Clio, Clayton, Louisville, Tyler Crossroads, Gaino, Barbour County Public Lake Dam, Blue Springs State Park, Osco, Texasville, White Oak, Boot Hill, Millers Ford, Batesville, Clayton Municipal Airport, Baker Hill and Mount Andrew.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clio, AL
City
Louisville, AL
County
Barbour County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#White Oak#Clio Clayton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy