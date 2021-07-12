Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barbour SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BARBOUR COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 226 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Louisville to near Texasville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Clio, Clayton, Louisville, Tyler Crossroads, Gaino, Barbour County Public Lake Dam, Blue Springs State Park, Osco, Texasville, White Oak, Boot Hill, Millers Ford, Batesville, Clayton Municipal Airport, Baker Hill and Mount Andrew.