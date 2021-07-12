Flood Advisory issued for Falls by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Falls FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR FALLS, SOUTHWESTERN LEON, SOUTHWESTERN LIMESTONE AND NORTHERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended but light to moderate rain will continue this afternoon. No new flooding is expected. Nuisance flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas may continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.