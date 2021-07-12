Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Terrifying video of deadly predator lurking in sand will make you jump out of your skin

By Alice Peacock
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 17 days ago

THIS terrifying video of a deadly predator lurking in the sand will make you jump out of your skin.

The video, which was taken in California in October of last year, captures a six-eyed sand spider hidden in the sand, which, upon being probed by a paintbrush, blows its cover and leaps out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ER0Nb_0aueZENY00
The spider is near impossible to spot when it's hiding beneath the sand Credit: ViralHog

The spider is exactly the same colour, and appears to be the same texture as the sand it’s hiding under, making it nearly impossible to spot before it reveals itself.

Upon jumping out of the sand, the creepy-crawly grasps the flayed bristles of the brush with its two front pincers, scoping out what the object was that was invading its territory.

It then jumps back and freezes for a moment, before moving forward to probe the paintbrush again.

Seemingly deciding that the object isn’t worthy of further attention, the spider moves back again against the wall of what looks to be a glass tank.

According to the Animal Corner website, the six-eyed sand spider, or Sicarius hahni, is typically found in deserts and other sandy places in southern Africa.

The venom of the spider’s bite is said to be the most dangerous of any spider.

Despite this, the spiders are incredibly shy and unlikely to bite humans. There were no confirmed bites on mankind and only two suspected ones.

However, in one of these cases the victim lost an arm to necrosis, and in the other, the victim died of haemorrhaging.

The species does not roam in search of prey, prefering to lie in wait for an insect or scorpion to pass by, instead.

When a suitable victim does come into its vicinity, it seizes the prey with its front legs, kills it with venom and eats it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgwZR_0aueZENY00
Upon jumping out of the sand, the creepy-crawly grasps the flayed bristles of the brush with its two front pincer Credit: ViralHog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePfIc_0aueZENY00
The six-eyed sand spider, or Sicarius hahni, is typically found in deserts and other sandy places in southern Africa Credit: ViralHog

Comments / 19

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
234K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#Predator#Insect#Spiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
Animalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show An Elephant Carrying A Lion Cub?

An image shared on Facebook over 250 times allegedly shows an elephant carrying a lion cub while a lioness walks beside them. The photo of the elephant has been photoshopped to include a lioness and lion cub. The image was originally created for an April Fools’ Day prank. Fact Check:
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...

Comments / 19

Community Policy