SANDWICH, England — It wasn’t quite the classic “game of two halves,” the phrase that doubles as one of the hoariest cliches in soccer. And it certainly wasn’t the equivalent of the 2010 Open’s second day, when, after a relatively calm morning, those playing in the afternoon were all but blown away. But, with a few noteworthy exceptions led by the afternoon 66s shot by former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson and Benjamin Hebert, there can be no doubt that a morning tee-time in this 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George’s brought with it a significant advantage.