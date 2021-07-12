Cancel
Paul Orndorff, wrestling legend known as ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ dies at 71

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox44news.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) — WWE wrestling great Paul Orndorff, known as “Mr. Wonderful,” has died at the age of 71. His son Travis announced his father’s passing Monday on Instagram, where he’s been documenting his father’s recent health struggles. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father,...

fox44news.com

Paul Orndorff
Hulk Hogan
#Wwe Wrestling#Combat#Nexstar
