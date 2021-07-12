Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Inmates Sew Custom Quilts for Foster Children

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

Every so often, Jim Williams wakes up in the middle of the night and lies awake inside his prison cell, thinking about quilt designs. As his fellow inmates at South Central Correctional Center snore and shift in their sleep, Williams mulls over the layout of cloth shapes, rearranging them in his mind. “I’m kind of a perfectionist,” he said. “I’ll wake up at 2:30 in the morning and think, ‘That color really isn’t going to work.’”

