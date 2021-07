Ventura's has become a Victoria Icon over the past 36 years, but how did it all start? Back in 1978, Ventura Gutierrez started to sell tamales at a store on North Street. Due to health code regulations, Ventura would have to find an on-site facility for her tamale production. Ventura's Tamales was born in 1985! For those of you that remember, the first Ventura's location was on Water St.: which just happened to be four blocks down from my childhood home. I spent many lunches with my grandma eating at the little seating area that was added around 1990. That was their first move into expanding their menu.