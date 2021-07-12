The 10 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It's here—early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has begun, and it opens to the public online July 28 at 12am PT. Even if you're not a Nordstrom cardmember with early access, this year, you can already begin scoping out the deals that will be available to start building your wish list. And one quick glimpse will tell you the deals are good—like always, new arrivals for next season are marked down, so instead of waiting for the end of season sale when trends are tired and pickings are slim, you can scoop them all up now. Meaning, you can pick out a new fall coat, add a few seasonal essentials to your wardrobe, and splurge on a few fun trends and accessories, knowing you'll have ample time to experiment and wear them all season long. So before the flood gates open on July 28, we handpicked the very best finds from the entire sale, all for under $100 (we told you the deals were good!). Just note that some of these items may have limited availability after Early Access is over, but you can always apply for a Nordstrom card and start shopping early as soon as you're approved.