Troopers Issue More than 10K Tickets During July 4th Weekend Campaign
State Police announced that 10,238 tickets were issued statewide during the July 4th Weekend enforcement campaign. “Putting others in danger by driving impaired is unacceptable in the State of New York and those who do it will be held accountable,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thank you to the women and men of law enforcement around the state who patrol our streets to keep us safe. Lives were saved this holiday weekend because of your hard work and dedication to the people you serve.”www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0