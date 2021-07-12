Cancel
Law Enforcement

Troopers Issue More than 10K Tickets During July 4th Weekend Campaign

By Lucas Day
State Police announced that 10,238 tickets were issued statewide during the July 4th Weekend enforcement campaign. “Putting others in danger by driving impaired is unacceptable in the State of New York and those who do it will be held accountable,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thank you to the women and men of law enforcement around the state who patrol our streets to keep us safe. Lives were saved this holiday weekend because of your hard work and dedication to the people you serve.”

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

Bloomfield, NY
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Man Arrested on Petit Larceny Charge

A Bloomfield man was arrested Thursday on petit larceny charges. James Richmond is accused of failing to report employment to the Ontario County Department of Social Services while he was receiving public assistance benefits. He received $776.00 he was not entitled to. Richmond was issued an appearance ticket. Get the...
Schuyler County, NY
FL Radio Group

Stiffer Penalties Proposed for Hosts of Underage Parties in Schuyler County

Residents of Schuyler County could soon face stricter punishment if they are found to have hosted a party where drugs and alcohol were used by people under 21. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary was joined by members of the Schuyler County Coalition Against Underage Drinking and Drugs this week for a presentation before the county’s Public Safety Committee. They are proposing a law that would hold “social hosts” criminally liable for providing alcohol and drugs to attendees under the age of 21 or for allowing the use of drugs and alcohol even if they did not provide them. Parents that legally allow their own child to drink alcohol would not be targeted and an exception would be made for those that use medical marijuana.
Canandaigua, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Hurt in Motorcycle Accident

An Ontario County man was injured in car-motorcycle accident yesterday in Phelps. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say 55-year old Harry Swift, of Canandaigua was operating his motorcycle south on Route 488 when 36-year old Mary Gilbert of Penn Yan was traveling north on Route 488. She attempted to turn west onto Waddell Road and turned in front of the motorcycle.
Steuben County, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Man Charged With Hate Crime

A Steuben County man has been charged with a hate crime after being accused of harassing another person due to their race. 73-year old Robert Robbins of Corning was arrested after police claim he intentionally and repeatedly harassed another person, placing them in fear of physical injury due to their race.
Palmyra, NY
FL Radio Group

Firefighters Extricate Three People Following Two-Car Collision On Route 21

Firefighters had to extricate three people out of two cars that were involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon on State Route 21 in Palmyra. 34-year old Christopher Everhart, of Walworth, is accused of driving south in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed when he collided with the driver’s side door of a car that was attempting to turn left onto North Creek Road. After Everhart, the driver of the second car, 33-year old Emanuel Hernandez, of East Rochester and one passenger were cut out of their respective vehicles, they were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for various injuries.
Williamson, NY
FL Radio Group

Williamson Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Williamson woman is facing welfare fraud charges following a joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services. It is alleged that 33-year old Nicole Brotherton intentionally failed to disclose resources in the form of a residence that she owned to the Department of Social Services.
Animals
FL Radio Group

State Police End Investigation Into Shooting Death of Lyons Dog

A Lyons family is still searching for answers after their dog was shot and killed with a BB gun earlier this month. The Finger Lakes Times reports State Police are closing their investigation into who shot the 18-pound Dachsund, named Dodge, who had just gone outside through the rear door of the Kersten’s Cherry Street home the afternoon of June 8th when a family member spotted the dog lying motionless in the yard.
Ontario County, NY
FL Radio Group

Inmate Takes Frustration Out on Mattress

Thanks to an inmate at the Ontario County Jail, we now know how much a mattress behind bars costs. 19-year old Troy Strickland, of Phelps, was charged with criminal mischief after damaging his mattress. The sheriff’s office reports Strickland caused $94.90 worth of damage. He was issued an appearance ticket...
Wayne County, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Drowns in Erie Canal Attempting to Save Dog

A Wayne County father drowned in the Erie Canal Tuesday while attempting to save his dog. Police say Michael Singer of Macedon was fishing with his four-year-old child on the Canal in Macedon when the dog fell into the water. The 36-year-old jumped in after the animal and became caught in the current. His body was recovered about 90 minutes into the incident.
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for DWI

On 7/25/2021, at 5:06 PM, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Amber D. Kronenwetter, age 28, of Seneca Falls for Driving While Intoxicated; Drugs and Failure to maintain lane. Police were initially called to a local business for a woman passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle had left the business and police observed Kronenwetter commit a moving violation, prompting the stop. Kronenwetter was found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.
Seneca County, NY
FL Radio Group

Shotgun Malfunction Injures 14-Year-Old Boy in Seneca County

A shotgun that malfunctioned when fired sent a 14-year old Seneca County boy to Strong Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning. The teen was firing a shotgun in a field in the area of Nielsen Road and Route 96A in the town of Fayette when it malfunctioned, causing the barrel to explode. The boy was struck by a piece of shrapnel from the barrel and suffered an injury to his arm.
Williamson, NY
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Arrested for Criminal Mischief

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Williamson man for Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree following the investigation into the report of a disturbance. Malachi S. Bovee, age 27, of 4052 Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson was arrested by deputies following a...
Seneca County, NY
FL Radio Group

Murder Case Hearing This Week In Seneca County Court

A hearing this week in Seneca County Court discussed details of a Waterloo murder case. The Finger Lakes Times reports police testified that body camera footage will show John Gray the third said he killed two people. Gray is charged with the murder of his wife, Geneva Middle School teacher Ashia Chilson-Gray. She was killed last November at her Waterloo East River Street home.
Penn Yan, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Assaulting Steuben Co. Corrections Officer

A Steuben County Corrections Officer was allegedly assaulted by a Penn Yan man at the Steuben County Jail. 23-year old Tucker Parmelee is accused of “secreting cannabis in his person when being booked into the jail” and attempting to smoke it while in his cell. When Parmelee was being removed from his cell for his safety, he allegedly struck an officer on purpose, resulting in an injury. Parmalee was charged with assault and promoting prison contraband, both felonies, and sent back to jail.
Wayne County, NY
FL Radio Group

Four Hurt In Wayne County Truck-Car Crash

Two people were airlifted, two others were taken by ambulance last night from the scene of a truck-car crash on Route 21 near the Speedway in the Wayne County town of Marion. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say the drivers -Deven Ferrelldeutenberg of Newark and John Briggs Jr. of Macedon were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial for minor injuries. Passengers Blake Vitaro and Logan Wickman airlifted to Strong. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Ithaca, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca House Struck by Bullet

A shots fired investigation is underway in Ithaca after a homeowner in the 200 block of First Street called police around 8 o’clock Sunday night to tell them a bullet had been shot into their home. Police say everyone that lived in the home had left about an hour earlier...
Wayne County, NY
FL Radio Group

Three Injured in Wayne County Motorcycle Accident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff responded to a report of a motorcycle crash involving two motorcycles at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lake Road, in the Town of Sodus. Christopher J. Griffin, age 45, of Rochester, NY was traveling northbound on Maple Avenue with his wife, Joni S. Griffin, age 42, of Rochester, NY as a rear passenger when his brother, Theodore A. Griffin, age 52, of Rochester, NY with rear passenger, Patricia A. Gibson, age 47, of Hilton, NY turned his right turn signal on to turn onto Lake Road. Witnesses stated Christopher J. Griffin reacted by slamming his breaks causing his motorcycle to lose control, hit Theodore’s motorcycle, and go onto its side. Joni S. Griffin was transported by Life Net Air to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Christopher J. Griffin and Patricia A. Gibson were transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted on scene by Sodus Town Ambulance, Silver Waters Ambulance, Williamson Town Ambulance, Sodus Fire Department, and Wallington Fire Department.

