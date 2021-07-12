Troopers Issue More than 10K Tickets During July 4th Weekend Campaign

Residents of Schuyler County could soon face stricter punishment if they are found to have hosted a party where drugs and alcohol were used by people under 21. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary was joined by members of the Schuyler County Coalition Against Underage Drinking and Drugs this week for a presentation before the county’s Public Safety Committee. They are proposing a law that would hold “social hosts” criminally liable for providing alcohol and drugs to attendees under the age of 21 or for allowing the use of drugs and alcohol even if they did not provide them. Parents that legally allow their own child to drink alcohol would not be targeted and an exception would be made for those that use medical marijuana.