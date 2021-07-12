Clyde Man Accused of Harassing Ex-Wife

A woman police say escaped from custody was found hiding in a closet at her home. Penn Yan police say 31 year old Kristin Oakes of Penn Yan ran away from officers in court as she was being sentenced recently. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Police went to her home and as they knocked on the door, they saw her inside. Other residents of the home allowed officers to enter, where they found her in a bedroom closet. Escape has been added to her previous charges.