Mark an alien egg is the second of Week 7's legendary quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Since this is a legendary quest, you must complete it before the next set appears or you won't be able to collect the XP it earns. This quest also continues the alien invasion storyline, starting with the task to construct a wooden hatchery, allows you to complete the next challenge - collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs.