Our Favorite Orthopedic Shoe Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shopping for shoes that don’t trigger foot pain can get complicated. You have to know what features to look for, but luckily, Nordstrom makes it super easy! Of course, there’s no better time to pick up a new pair of feet-friendly shoes than during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It’s what shopping dreams are made of!

With that in mind, we filtered out the best orthopedic-friendly shoes that are up for grabs — and picked out our favorites from the sneaker, sandal and boot categories. Check out our picks below to see which pair may be your perfect match!

Our Favorite Orthopedic Sneaker, Sandal and Boot Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Sneakers

These Running Sneakers

On Cloud Running Shoe Nordstrom

Shoppers say that these sneakers “fit like a dream” right out of the box, and feel absolutely amazing to walk around in. Score!

Get the On Cloud Running Shoe (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Platform Slip-Ons

Vince Warren Platform Slip-On Sneaker Nordstrom

Slip-ons that have a flat platform look great with so many different outfits — plus, they’re incredibly easy on the feet!

Get the Vince Warren Platform Slip-On Sneaker (originally $195) on sale with free shipping for just $130 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Stylish Shock-Absorbing Sneakers

Mephisto Rebecca Perforated Sneaker Nordstrom

The sole of these sneakers was designed to give your feet the comfort they need for long days.

Get the Mephisto Rebecca Perforated Sneaker (originally $195) on sale with free shipping for just $130 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Quality Running Sneakers

Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker Nordstrom

Sneakers like this pair are not only excellent for workouts, their stylish aesthetic suits a slew of athleisure looks!

Get the Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker (originally $85) on sale with free shipping for just $57 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Sleek White Sneakers

Sam Edelman Poppy Sneaker Nordstrom

White sneakers are a must for every savvy shopper, and we adore this clean and simple pair!

Get the Sam Edelman Poppy Sneaker (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for just $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Sandals

These Fun Chunky Sandals

Ecco Chunky Wedge Sandal Nordstrom

The unique look of these sandals caught our attention immediately — we’re beyond obsessed!

Get the Ecco Chunky Wedge Sandal (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $97 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Everyday Flats

Børn Bay Slide Sandal Nordstrom

These sandals are ideal when you want to wear a comfortable shoe while out running errands in the summer heat.

Get the Børn Bay Slide Sandal (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for just $40 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Sparkly Block Sandals

TOMS Majorca Block Heel Sandal Nordstrom

Shoppers say that these shoes are their ultimate “sandal obsession.” Their padded footbed makes them extra comfortable for those of Us who suffer from foot pain!

Get the TOMS Majorca Block Heel Sandal (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $55 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Short Block Sandals

Munro Hallie Block Heel Sandal Nordstrom

These sandals have great shock absorbency and they’re non-slip, which is a major plus!

Get the Munro Hallie Block Heel Sandal (originally $200) on sale with free shipping for just $134 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Adorable Espadrilles

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal Nordstrom

We love the supportive design of these classic espadrille wedges. You won’t believe how comfy their ergonomic fit is!

Get the Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for just $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Boots and Booties

These Mule Booties

Børn Morocco Mule Nordstrom

Holy arch support! These booties are ultra-comfortable, and you can slip them on in a second.

Get the Børn Morocco Mule (originally $120) on sale with free shipping for just $80 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Edgy, Chunky Boots

Dirty Laundry Maps Chelsea Boot Nordstrom

Wear these boots when you want to add some bold edge to any outfit!

Get the Dirty Laundry Maps Chelsea Boot (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $47 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Elegant Leather Boots

Calvin Klein Cassia Square Toe Boot Nordstrom

Shoppers say the heel height on these booties isn’t difficult to walk in, and we adore their sleek design. If you only suffer from mild foot pain, these may be a suitable going-out option!

Get the Calvin Klein Cassia Square Toe Boot (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Flatform Boots

Sarto by Franco Sarto Bellina Chelsea Boot Nordstrom

These booties have a flat heel that’s incredibly comfortable, and there’s plenty of arch support!

Get the Sarto by Franco Sarto Bellina Chelsea Boot (originally $190) on sale with free shipping for just $120 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Suede Booties

Mephisto Graziela Bootie Nordstrom

These booties are going to be absolutely perfect for the fall. Any Mephisto fan knows that they cater to shoppers who struggle with foot pain!

Get the Mephisto Graziela Bootie (originally $379) on sale with free shipping for just $250 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

