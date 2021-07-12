Cancel
Washington, DC

Missed Connections – Columbia Heights times two

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a missed connection on Saturday (July 10) in Columbia Heights near the Giant on Park Rd NW. I’m a gay male in his early 30s with a shaved head and beard – I was wearing a bright orange shirt. It looked like he was on the way to the gym and had circular sunglasses on. Soon after we passed by each other, we both turned around for a double take – we both seemed surprised. Neither of us said anything, just smiled. Both of us quickly turned back around and continued walking.

#Columbia Heights#Missed Connection#Beard#Wonderland Ballroom
