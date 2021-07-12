Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Both Attend ‘Intimate’ Concert 1 Week After They Were Spotted Hanging Out

By Sophia Vilensky
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 17 days ago

Good friends with good taste! Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were both spotted jamming at a Mustafa the Poet concert on Friday, July 9. However, they didn’t attend the show together.

“It was an intimate setting. … Real spiritual,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “The Weeknd was very accessible, the other A-listers were accessible. Everyone was mingling before and after the concert. Angelina was with [two of her kids] and was seated next to the musician Akala.”

The insider added that they didn’t see the actress, 46, interacting with the 31-year-old singer, who arrived later on in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ea6Fd_0aueY2lS00
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Trap Heals partnered with Mustafa the Poet to produce the concert at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Friday. The “Stay Alive” artist, 24, performed songs from his recent album at the event, which also included a short film screening.

According to the insider, there were nearly 500 people — including plenty of celebs — at the show. While the performance itself lasted about an hour, stars hung around afterward to chat with their friends.

“Angelina and The Weeknd probably spoke at some point, especially if they know each other,” the source adds. “Everyone was mingling and they were in the same general area.”

Last week, the “Save Your Tears” singer and the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress made headlines when they were photographed leaving celeb-favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

However, a second insider told Us that their dinner was strictly platonic.

“Angelina and The Weeknd had a business meeting,” the source shared on Wednesday, July 7. “It had to do with their HBO shows. They got along great, but there is nothing romantic happening between the two of them.”

Variety reported last month that the Grammy winner is developing an HBO show titled The Idol. The Salt actress, for her part, recently starred in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, which premiered on HBO Max.

While their relationship is simply a friendship, the pair are both currently single. The Oscar nominee is in the middle of a high profile divorce from Brad Pitt, while the Canada native split from his longtime girlfriend Bella Hadid in 2019. Both have not dated anyone publicly since their splits.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 2

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weeknd#Hanging#Goya Studios#Italian#Hbo#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie would be in a relationship with a famous singer

Despite having been one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage five years ago. But, beyond the time that has elapsed, their divorce is still a matter of the present and, in fact, it seems that, for the moment, it will have no end since they cannot agree on any of the legally requested points.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Johnny Depp ‘Crushing On’ Angelina Jolie?

Has Johnny Depp set his sights on his “old pal” Angelina Jolie? That was one tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Movie Pirate’ Johnny Depp ‘Cruising For New Love’?. In early June, the Globe reported Johnny Depp has his eyes on Angelina Jolie. Depp and Jolie co-starred...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Angelina Jolie Was Spotted Out With This Star & Everyone Wants to Know Why

When two single celebrities are spotted together, fans immediately start wondering whether they're dating. But, of course that's not always the case. Just like with regular folks, there are plenty of non-romantic reasons why two famous people might have dinner together. Still, when Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted at the same restaurant Wednesday night, it generated a lot of speculation. Are they friends? Are they dating? Are they working together? Here's everything we know so far about the fascinating pair.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Boy Crazy’ Angelina Jolie’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Leading Her To ‘Controversial’ Romances?

Angelina Jolie was with Brad Pitt since 2005, adopting and having a total of six kids together before ultimately divorcing in 2019. Since their custody ruling last month that granted Pitt 50/50 custody, tabloids have been watching Jolie like a hawk trying to pin down who she is dating next. One such outlet claims the actress is “boy crazy” due to a “midlife crisis.” Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Angelina Jolie strolls around Paris with her kids

Angelina Jolie was spotted spending quality time with her children in Paris on Thursday amid her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The “Eternals” actress arrived at La Girafe restaurant for dinner on Thursday with four of the six children she shares with Pitt — Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, and Knox, 13.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie, at dinner with The Weeknd: work or new flame?

Angelina Jolie back under the lights of the gossip. After meetings with the ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, the American actress was Paparazzi at dinner in a well-known local of Santa Monica with the rapper The Weeknd. According to the reconstruction of Page Six, the two spent a few hours at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, in the famous district of Pacific Palisades, then they came out separately, so as not to be photographing together.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: This medical topic is close to her heart

Angelina Jolie has three adopted children from different ethnic backgrounds. In an interview, she now talks about the depiction of non-white skin in medical textbooks. Together with her husband Brad Pitt, 47, Angelina Jolie, 46, has six children. Twins Vivian and Knox, both 12, and Shiloh, 15, are the couple’s biological children, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, and Maddox, 19, were adopted. Zahara was born in Ethiopia, Pax in Vietnam and Maddox in Cambodia.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Wore the Perfect Linen Trousers in Paris

Angelina Jolie continued her minimalist style streak while hitting the streets of Paris with her family. On July 22, the actress was photographed heading to the Guerlain store on the Champs-Elysées—alongside kids Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Knox, 13—wearing a flowing white tee and pair of nude flared trousers courtesy of the Chloé resort 2022 collection, as well as a coordinated white mask and the D-Moi nude patent calfskin pumps by Christian Dior.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Judge in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce case dismissed

An appeals court in California has dismissed the judge Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had hired to adjudicate their divorce proceedings, Page Six is reporting. Jolie had filed an appeal motion before Judge John W. Ouderkirk‘s decision in May that ultimately awarded Pitt more time with their minor children: adopted daughters Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, as well as the couple’s three biological children: Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who turn 13 in July. The couple’s eldest adopted child Maddox is 19, and as such wasn’t part of the custody situation.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

What’s going on between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?

The rumor mill in Hollywood is once again simmering enormously. Radio Hamburg megastar The Weeknd and actress Angelina Jolie were watched at their dinner together. Is this the next big celebrity love?. All-public dining in the middle of LA. The two megastars were seen in public at an hour-long dinner...
Beauty & Fashiond1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie’s sexy and simple low sandals

In one of the most delicate moments for his personal life, Angelina Jolie it offers us the most exemplary answer, silence. A bit poker face, a bit Mona Lisa of the Hollywood system the actress who turned 46 last June 4, has recently lost a chapter in the long legal battle she has been going on for years with Brad Pitt. The ex-husband, in fact, would finally get shared custody of the children, leaving Angie and her lawyer stunned. But the gossip of international intrigue has not stopped in front of this news, and neither has Angie, who has always lent her face these days for a social campaign promoted by National Geographic. The Oscar-winning actress has posed totally covered with bees, alive, to raise public awareness of the risk of extinction in which insects are running, while she looks fixed in the room with the powerful and disarming look that distinguishes her.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Stepped Out in a Sleek, All-Black Look for a Shopping Date with Her Daughter

Angelina Jolie is sticking to the basics—wardrobe basics, that is. The Oscar-winning actress was photographed out and about in Los Angeles with her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, on Tuesday sporting a monochrome look that included a black knit sweater, matching skinny jeans, edgy leather ankle boots, and a coordinating structured tote bag. Jolie styled her brunette tresses in a casual, sleek 'do and wore a protective face mask for the shopping date.
Designers & Collectionsd1softballnews.com

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie

A light camel-colored trench coat, a pair of wide leg trousers, a gray fabric mask, a maxi-bag by Celine. Angelina Jolie’s look portrayed as she leaves John F. Kennedy International Airport along with her six children, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt is the official symbol of the start of the travel season in style. At the exit of the airport, the star and ex-wife of Brad Pitt showed off a minimal and sophisticated look, far from her classic all-black suits, consisting instead of a camel-colored trench coat by Dior combined with a pair of wide leg model chambray trousers and low Valentino leather sandals.

Comments / 2

Community Policy