Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger Created a Thoughtful New Line for All

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whenever Indya Moore hits the red carpet, the Pose star’s fashion choices always have a purpose. A pair of Beads Byaree statement earrings they sported in 2019, for instance, were worn as a statement of solidarity with trans women across America, in light of the violence they continue to face. Each frame in the earrings represented 17 trans women who were murdered that year. Moore often uses their platform to highlight crucial causes or issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community and in the process shows how something like fashion can be a powerful vessel to do so. And now they’re also collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger on a new line that continues this thoughtful ethos.