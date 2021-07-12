Cancel
Swimmer Abbas Karimi Reflects On Representing Refugees At The Paralympics In Tokyo

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimmer Abbas Karimi says he’s been training his whole life for this summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Karimi, who was born without arms, fled his home country of Afghanistan at age 16 and lived in refugee camps before making it to the U.S. to swim competitively. In 2017, at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City, he made history in the men’s 50-meter butterfly as the first refugee athlete to reach the podium.

