Registration Deadline Set for July 16 for BPS Election

The last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Special Bartlesville School Election on August 10 is right around the corner. According to Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, the last day to register for the Special Bartlesville School Election is Friday, July 16. House said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17.5-years-old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.