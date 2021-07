—— Rogers, 30, is enjoying the best season of his MLB career. He owns a 3.35 ERA, 2.53 FIP and a borderline elite 30.7 K-BB%. He’s always been a solid control pitcher (career 5.9 BB%), but he has seen his strikeout rate increase to 35.5% — 3.1 percentage points higher than his career-high in 2019. He has, however, been a little more hittable than in years’ past with a .241 batting average against. Some of that can be attributed to an abnormally high .358 BABIP, but he does a decent job of keeping the ball in the yard (0.89 HR/9) and on the ground (50 GB%).